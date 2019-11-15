FLORENCE — The W.C. Handy Home and Museum has postponed the Handy birthday celebration originally scheduled for Saturday and will likely combine the event with a grand opening later this year, Curator Algene Norwood said.
Norwood said the log cabin home on College Street is still being renovated after being turned over to the Handy family in 2018.
"They're not really complete," Norwood said of the renovations. "There were a lot of major things that had to be done to the cabin when they took it over."
Much of the work has been completed, she said, but the owners decided to combine the birthday celebration with a grand opening.
