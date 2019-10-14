FLORENCE — In preparation for colder weather, the Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama is holding a “Socktober” sock drive throughout the month for area homeless people.
“New socks are among the most needed items at homeless shelters, and some of the least donated,” said Ashley Smith, executive director of the Homeless Care Council. “Something as small as a pair of socks can make such a difference in the lives of people who have nothing.”
The Homeless Care Council is requesting socks of all types and sizes. All socks collected will be delivered to local homeless shelters, service providers and directly to homeless individuals throughout its six-county coverage area.
Donors may drop off socks at the Homeless Care Council office, located inside 118 E. Mobile St. in suite 309.
Other drop-off locations:
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
• Old Navy, 390 Cox Creek Parkway Suite B, Florence
• Rockin’ Y Farm and Ranch, 10001 AL-20, Florence
• Medical Center Pharmacy, 1751 Veterans Drive Suite 105, Florence
• Snelling Staffing, 883 Florence Boulevard, Florence
• SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice, 239 Azalea Drive, Florence
• Crossroads Pharmacy, 2800 AL-101, Rogersville
COLBERT COUNTY
• Ford City Pharmacy, 14479 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals
• Medical Center Pharmacy, 507 N. Columbia Ave., Sheffield
FRANKLIN COUNTY
• Community Spirit Bank, 14009 US-43, Russellville
• Community Spirit Bank, 200 Fourth Ave. SW, Red Bay
