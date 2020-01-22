FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama has recently been recognized as a Phi Kappa Phi Circle of Excellence Silver Chapter.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, according to a news release from UNA. The award is given to chapters that exceed expectations in chapter operations, and demonstrate sustainability and vitality as a chapter of Phi Kappa Phi.
The Circle of Excellence program was introduced in 2018, and, this year, 108 programs were recognized, including 39 with the Silver distinction, according to the release. Phi Kappa Phi has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and Philippines.
The Circle of Excellence Silver honor is given to chapters who scored a 90-94 out of 100 on a criteria scale that evaluates chapter health indicators. By receiving the Silver distinction, the UNA chapter is recognized as a thriving organization that has annual initiations, upholds the Society bylaws, regularly attends chapter training opportunities, and submits a chapter-oriented nominee to the Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship Program.
“Thanks to the great work of our past president, Stephanie Montgomery, senior lecturer of communications, and our other awesome, hard-working chapter officers, the UNA Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 132 for the second year has been awarded the Circle of Excellence Silver status,” Wayne Bergeron, chapter president and chair of the Geography Department, said in the release.
