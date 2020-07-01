SHEFFIELD — Swampers bassist David Hood has been named one of the 50 greatest bassists of all time by "Rolling Stone" magazine.
The list is similar to many the magazine has posted over the years, like the 100 greatest drummers or the 500 greatest albums of all time.
Hood came in at No. 27 on the list.
The text accompanying his listing mentions some of the numerous tracks Hood played on at FAME Recording Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios, which was founded by Hood, drummer Roger Hawkins, the late guitarist Jimmy Johnson and keyboardist Barry Beckett.
"I'll Take You there" by the Staples Singers, "Kodachrome" by Paul Simon, "Tell Mama" by Etta James, "Take A Letter Maria" by R.B. Greaves and "Loan Me a Dime" by Boz Scaggs were just a few of the many tracks that feature Hood's low end.
