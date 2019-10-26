SHEFFIELD — David Hood smiled as his fingers glided across the strings of the "new" Fender Jazz bass guitar he'd just been given by fellow bassist Drew Tomecko in the the corner of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio where he'd played on so many hit recording sessions.
Hood was smiling because he liked the sound and feel of the guitar, which is a handmade replica of the 1961 Fender Jazz bass that was stolen while Hood and Swampers drummer Roger Hawkins were on tour with the band Traffic in 1973.
The original bass was stolen from the band's semi-trailer before a gig in New York City along with several other guitars, including one legendary rocker Eric Clapton had given Traffic singer/guitarist Steve Winwood, Hood said.
He said the guitars were stolen before the show at the Academy Of Music, so he had to run to Manny's Music in midtown Manhattan to buy a new bass.
Tomecko said he met Hood during the Trissl Sports Cars Uber Region Fest V in Florence in June. Tomecko was playing bass in the Rock 'N Roll Rebels, a band booked to perform at the event. The next day, Tomecko visited Muscle Shoals Sound and heard the story of the stolen bass.
Hood's wife, Judy, said before Tomecko left the studio, he said he would make a replica of her husband's stolen bass.
"It was such an unfortunate situation and since I felt compelled to show my appreciation, I decided to build it," Tomecko said. "He is a legend in music and one of my inspirations."
Tomecko is a professional bassist working in the Las Vegas area. He's been playing bass for 35 years and has been familiar with Hood and Muscle Shoals Sound for most of his career.
"I have only been working on guitars and basses for a few years, just in my spare time," Tomecko said.
Tomecko said he made the entire body, and built the instrument using genuine fender reissue parts specific to the 1961 Fender Jazz bass, including the neck. He crafted the body from alder wood, the same as the original.
"The body took only a few days to cut and shape," Tomecko said. "The finish took about a month from start to finished."
Hood said he bought the bass new in 1961 for $180, but removed the original sunburst finish and refinished it with a walnut stain he'd used on some speaker cabinets. Tomecko said he struggled to get the finish as close as possible to the original.
He said there were no difficult challenges other than making sure the body and neck were properly centered.
"I've never been very good at math, so I usually just build them from memory or some pictures he sent helped a lot," Tomecko said.
David Hood also played the original bass during countless recording sessions.
"Wow," Hood said when Tomecko opened the case and revealed his gift. "Look how beautiful. It looks so good."
Hood plugged the bass into his rig in the corner of the studio and began playing.
"I think it's beautiful," Hood said. "I'm overwhelmed he built it and came all the way here from Las Vegas. I'm almost speechless."
Hood said he plans to play the bass, but it will also occupy the corner where Hood played, along with his original bass rig.
"It troubled Drew when he learned about (the theft)," Judy Hood said. "Now we will have a more authentic experience."
