COVID positive patients at Helen Keller Hospital, as of Friday, were half the number of the previous week, but its top official said it's not time for the public to let up on taking precautions.
"We're well aware that the numbers can pick back up, and quickly," said Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan. "Three weeks ago we went from 12 COVID patients to 31 in a 48-hour period."
Buchanan likens the numbers now to having a bit of a lead in a game, but realizing you have to finish strong.
Of the hospital's 15 patients six of them are critical with three on ventilators. The ages of those patients range from the 20s to 80s, with most in the 50-70 range.
With the obvious decline in the number of new COVID cases, Buchanan said he hopes it represents that the new level of public mask-wearing precautions are beginning to work.
"Masks are critical," he said. "Our message is shifting because schools are reopening soon and we can't let up. We have to make sure we keep doing the right things."
Just across the Tennessee River at North Alabama Medical Center, the hospital continues to treat about 30 patients a day with COVID-19, according to NAMC CEO Russell Pigg.
"The first week of August is just a repeat of July for us," he said. "We had over 200 patients in the hospital (Friday) so 30 with COVID is still a low percentage, but those patients require a lot of our resources."
Pigg said it isn't unexpected that his hospital is reflecting the Alabama Department of Public Health's numbers.
Lauderdale County, according to the ADPH Surveillance Dashboard on COVID-19 statistics, has had 1,139 confirmed cases since mid-March, with 17 deaths. There have been 263 reported cases in the past 14 days.
In Colbert County, there have been 1,156 confirmed cases, with 13 deaths and 294 cases in the past 14 days.
Both hospitals operate separate COVID-19 units, closely following CDC protocols.
As of last week Keller had a reported 23 hospital employees since mid-March who have tested positive for COVID-19, none of which were full-time COVID unit personnel.
Pigg did not say how many employees at his facilities had tested positive but that there have been some at both the NAMC and Shoals Hospital campuses.
Pigg said his hospital follows CDC guidelines for COVID positive employees.
"Employees are sent home (for the recommended 10 days) when they test positive and must be cleared by our employee health nurse before they can come back to work," he said.
Buchanan said Keller Hospital closely follows the latest guidelines from the CDC that require an employee testing positive to be out for 10 days from the time their first symptoms appeared and at least 24 hours from the time of their last fever.
Asymptomatic employees are monitored closely and they can only return to work after the 10-day period if they develop no symptoms.
Both Pigg and Buchanan said they can't praise their hospital personnel enough, especially those working day-in and day-out with COVID-19 patients.
"These nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists are pouring themselves into these patients daily and work tirelessly to take care of them and I appreciate what they do."
