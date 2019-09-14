FLORENCE — Dogs in the Shoals have a special opportunity today to get squeaky clean— one that will help raise money for other animals at Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services (FLAS) through Chloe’s Fund.
The inaugural “Hot Diggity Dog Wash” will take place at the FLAS facility, 3240 Roberson Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The University of North Alabama softball team is joining other FLAS volunteers in doing the “dirty” work, washing small dogs for $10, medium-sized dogs for $12 and large dogs for $15.
Those without dogs can still help by “checking out” a shelter dog for “Pamper Me” time.
“One of our volunteers will be happy to help you walk through the shelter dog kennels and choose a dog with a ‘Pamper me’ sign on its kennel,” FLAS said in a press release. “Just think of it as a double-blessing—helping out Chloe’s Fund by having your ‘Pamper Me’ dog washed and getting the shelter dog out for a walk, a bath and some much-needed fun time.
“Who knows? You might even find your new best friend."
Monies raised at the Hot Diggity Dog Wash will support Chloe’s Fund, an initiative that seeks to help dogs and cats get the veterinary care and medication they need. This helps FLAS avoid having to make “heartbreaking decisions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.