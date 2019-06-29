ROGERSVILLE — Despite backlash from many Alabama voters, Mac McCutcheon said the 10-cent gasoline tax increase the Legislature approved this year will help improve the state's economy.
McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, is speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. He was the guest speaker at Thursday's meeting of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments Board of Directors at Joe Wheeler State Park.
"There is no doubt that a good infrastructure in our state transportation will help increase our economy," McCutcheon said. "When you have good infrastructure, you have the opportunity to see your economy grow. It's been 27 years, folks, since we did anything."
McCutcheon said there are many highway improvement projects underway across the state because the Alabama Department of Transportation is beginning to release money it was holding, knowing new revenues were coming.
"They're releasing money for paving, turn lanes, red lights, all over the state; it's happening," he said. "We'll see the benefit as we move forward."
He said there are discussions to design a connection from Interstate 65 to U.S. 72 to serve the western part of the state and the $1.6 billion Mazda/Toyota plant being built in Limestone County.
He joked he's already being blamed for increasing gas prices, even though the tax does not go into effect until October.
McCutcheon defended gas tax funds being used to make improvements to the Port of Mobile, which will increase the state's ability to export products, which will bring in more revenue.
The speaker praised the Legislature for passing one of the largest education budgets ever.
"The budget was a result of our good economy," he said.
McCutcheon held up a map of Alabama showing the unemployment rates of the state's 67 counties, which was part of the information packet given to NACOLG's directors.
"This is unprecedented for our state for our economy to be growing the way it is, and for people to have an opportunity to work," McCutcheon said.
Some of the counties still in the 5 percent unemployment rate range, he said, used to have unemployment rates in the high teens to 20 percent.
McCutcheon said the Legislature was able to put money away for a rainy day, which will eventually come.
One issue lawmakers did not address is overhauling the state's corrections system.
"The reason we didn't is because we got the report from the (Department of Justice) late in the session," he said. "We had to assess where we were, and then we had to start working on what do we do."
He said the issue could be discussed during a special session that could be held in early 2020. The effort will require a "package deal" that will address sentencing reform, inmate care, and "bricks and mortar."
The challenge will be finding a source of revenue to fund the reforms. McCutcheon said the state does not have the money to make the necessary reforms at this time.
Another issue that lawmakers did not act upon was the state lottery. The speaker said there is a group of legislators that will not vote on gambling issues, which left him seeking votes from Democrats, who would not come on board unless the Legislature approved money for the expansion of Medicaid in rural areas.
He said lawmakers will look at gambling in counties that have approved operations, such as dog tracks, bingo or Poarch Creek Indian gambling facilities, as potential sources of revenue.
McCutcheon took time to praise fellow legislators who attended the meeting.
"We work together," McCutcheon said. "They're my colleagues; we work together side by side. I have a job to do; they have a job to do, and they're doing it well. We had a good session this time."
McCutcheon, who became speaker in 2016, was introduced by state Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville.
"I had the privilege of sitting in front of him for a couple of years and I learned in a hurry that he was a leader," Greer said. "The man knew where he was going."
