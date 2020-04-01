SHEFFIELD — Work continues on the renovation of a nearly 100-year-old house that will serve the community in several ways, including training service dogs to assist veterans.
Wendy Snitzer King, the organizer of the project, said the house at 1210 Annapolis Ave. is being transformed with the help of volunteers, local businesses and organizations, including Ultra Flooring, Williams Electric and others.
King is the owner of 2 Peace Productions and project coordinator for Hope For the Homeless.
When completed, the house will be available for a variety of purposes, including art classes. It will be a place where separated parents can transfer children, and neighborhood teens can come there to wash clothes if their family doesn't have a washer and dryer.
King said it will also be used to train shelter dogs from Colbert and Lauderdale counties to become support dogs for local veterans. She will work with the Shoals' two animal shelters on that project.
"This will be the first time locally anyone is using shelter animals to do that," King said. "We're hoping to alleviate some of the stress for the shelters while we're doing this."
"I would be totally in favor of that," said Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones. "They benefit from it and the animals benefit from it."
Colbert County Animal Control Officer Anthony Wilbanks said the shelter would be interested in working on the project.
King said she envisions a large mural across the walls of the two front rooms that would be painted by local artists.
She said she would like, perhaps, a displaced veteran to live in the house and serve as a caretaker, to make sure it's kept clean and to keep track of who comes and goes.
It would not be used as a permanent shelter, however.
"With the increase in revenue in Sheffield and with the future growth with Inspiration Landing that is expected, this project can help with homeless veterans, and the need for service dogs, and the local children that may need a service or therapy dog that their family may not be able to afford," said Hope For the Homeless Founder Melanie Dickens.
She envisions a covered back porch with a washing machine and dryer that can be used by young people in the neighborhood that might not have access to those appliances.
Annetta Allen Cole said she would like for local churches to be involved in the project. She would also be willing to volunteer her services as a classically trained pianist and vocalist.
King said she has a building permit, a business license and 501 (c)(3) status. The green building permit was posted inside the house above one of the cast iron fireplaces.
She said the lavender exterior paint will be covered with something a little less obtrusive.
She said Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse, Home Depot, Singing River Dentistry, Bank Independent, Counts Brothers Music and local unions are also involved in the project.
"I admire her efforts on a lot of things she's done in the past, and I wish her much success," Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said. "Her heart's in the right place."
