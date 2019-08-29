MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Dorian could potentially hit the U.S. coast as a powerful Category 4 storm.
Forecast models show Dorian could have maximum sustained winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph) as it approaches the Florida coast over the Labor Day weekend, putting it right at the threshold of Category 4 strength.
There were lines at many gas stations in South Florida as people began filling gas cans and topping off their gas tanks. Some residents using community Facebook groups gave updates on new shipments of water to restock the nearly empty shelves at local grocery stores.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the state's eastern and central counties Wednesday and planned to visit the National Hurricane Center in Miami this morning.
The Hurricane Center encouraged everyone in affected areas of the Bahamas and the Florida coast to have a hurricane plan in place and "not focus on the exact forecast track of Dorian's center."
At the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, next door to NASA's Kennedy Space Center, workers prepared and stood ready to support the many private rocket companies on site.
"The question is how bad is it going to be," 45th Space Wing spokesman Jim Williams said Thursday.
Managers at Kennedy, meanwhile, kept close watch on the storm's track while debating whether to move the mobile launch platform off the pad and into the safety of the massive Vehicle Assembly Building, built to withstand 125 mph (200 kph) gusts.
The mobile launcher is being tested at the pad for the first launch of NASA's mega rocket, the Space Launch System or SLS, set to fly in the next year or two.
Dorian blew through the Virgin Islands as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday while raking nearby Puerto Rico with high winds and rains.
