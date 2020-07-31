FLORENCE — Work to install a new heating and air system atop the Florence-Lauderdale Government Building will impact traffic on downtown streets, according to a Florence municipal news release.
The installation involves the use of a crane.
Short Court Street and the government building's south parking lot will be closed beginning today through Tuesday.
Court Street from Tennessee Street to College Street will be closed Saturday.
The Florence Utilities drive-thru will remain open.
Installation work and weather may impact these street closures.
