Some of the effects of a cold front that brought heavy rains to the Shoals on Saturday could still be seen Monday, particularly in a few areas that still had standing water.
Emergency services providers in Colbert and Lauderdale counties responded to reports Saturday of flash flooding and downed trees. Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said the Road Department received 4 inches of rain Saturday at its office on Alabama 157.
"We had a lot of places that ended up flooding," Colbert Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said.
Smith said the flooding occurred in places that typically flood during heavy rainfall.
Fennel Road at Sixth Street was underwater, but Robison said the water had gone down by Monday. Cassie Davis Street off Marthaler Lane, however, was still flooded Monday morning.
"We didn't have to rescue anyone," Smith said. "We just had a few trees down here and there, but nothing major."
Smith said there was a power outage that hit the western part of Colbert County during the Iron Bowl.
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said lightning struck a 46 kV transmission line and knocked out the Cherokee and Pride substations.
"It didn't do any damage, but it knocked us out for 30 minutes or so," Hargrove said.
A crew responded and rode the line to see if there had been any breaks, then closed the breakers to restore power.
Hargrove said Sheffield Utilities received several phone calls concerning the outage.
"During football season when a big game is on, local or not, you're going to get calls," Hargrove said.
Robison said there were several incidents of isolated flash flooding, many incidents caused by leaves that washed into and clogged drainage culverts.
"It was isolated and temporary, but nothing disastrous," Robison said.
He speculated a lightning strike could have caused a water leak that ended up draining 400,000 gallons of water from a tank on Sockwell Lane.
"We don't know for sure, but there was a big lightning strike and in a couple hours the tank was drained," Robison said.
He said a crew spent much of Sunday repairing the leaking 6-inch waterline.
Robison said there were five homes on Cassie Davis Street that were still flooded Monday. He said the Road Department is working on a solution to the recurring flooding problem in that area.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said the county experienced flash flooding in the usual areas in Florence and other parts of the county.
In Florence, Gresham Road near the Elks Lodge flooded, as did a portion of Gresham Road near Seville Street. Mars Hill Road at Rushton Street flooded, and water filled the Mitchell Boulevard underpass. There was also water across Lauderdale 8 at Lauderdale 139, and water over Lauderdale 107 in the Center Star area.
Grabryan said there were trees down on Lauderdale 14 near the Lauderdale County Landfill; a tree blocked both lanes on Lauderdale 122 at Lauderdale 320; and a tree fell on Lauderdale 131 at Price Drive.
He said a tree was blown over near the Dollar General store on Florence Boulevard, and another fell over Lauderdale 570 at Lauderdale 70.
Grabryan said the highest wind gust reported in downtown Florence was 35 mph.
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said there were reports of street flooding, but nothing as bad as the flood in late February.
"It went down after the rain quit," Terry said of the flooded areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.