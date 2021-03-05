Indicted Brooks High teacher to be terminated

FLORENCE — Brooks High School seventh-grade math teacher Ashton McCluskey will be terminated by the school system after being indicted last month by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury.
McCluskey, 24, was indicted on two charges involving improper contact with a student.
The indictment was on two counts of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 17, according to Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.
She was released on a $50,000 bond that required she not be in contact directly or indirectly with the victim.
Connolly said the charges are Class B felonies, which are punishable by not less than 2 years and up to 20 years in prison.
Lauderdale County Schools Superintendent Jerry Hill said he placed McCluskey on paid administrative leave on Jan. 11.
He confirmed Thursday that she will be terminated, but said he didn't know the status of her termination letter.
School Board President Ronnie Owens said McCluskey is entitled to a due process hearing before the board if she so chooses.
"The ball is in her court at this point," Owens said, referring to her request for a hearing.
Her attorney, Tim Case, could not be reached for comment Thursday, but said earlier that his client will "fight the accusations in each and every proceeding."
