FLORENCE — What to hear entrepreneurs pitch innovative ideas?
You'll want to attend the sixth Shoals Idea Audition that begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Guillot University Center on the University of North Alabama campus.
Partially funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission, the Shoals Shift event is supported by Innovation Sponsor Bank Independent, the Shoals Economic Development Authority, UNA, and the Shoals Chamber of Commerce.
“On Oct. 15, participants will have three minutes to make their pitch,” Mary Marshall VanSant, event organizer, said in a UNA press release. “The panel of judges will be made up of local entrepreneurs who will select finalists for the final round where they will pitch in front of a different panel of judges and a larger audience to determine the winners.”
Last year, Balance Birth Center won the event as a pioneer out-of-hospital birth option for rural communities in Alabama. Their goal is to improve Alabama birth outcomes for mothers and babies with proven, evidence-based care using Certified Nurse Midwives, according to the release.
Jay Hayes, an advocate for building a remote workforce, will be the guest speaker for the Shoals Idea Audition. He has been programming professionally for more than 10 years, half of that time being completely remote, according to the release. Through the years, he has developed a deep interest in software design, testing, and teaching.
Hayes works at home for Stich Fix, a personal style service. He said remote work is the perfect situation for him as it allows him to do what he loves while being close to his family.
The Shoals Idea Audition is free and open to the public. It is designed to foster new businesses, help entrepreneurs polish their presentations, and introduce community leaders who might be instrumental in helping make these ideas a reality.
The top scoring idea will be awarded a $5,000 cash prize, with $2,500 and $1,000 to second- and third place winners, respectively.
