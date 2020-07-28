SHEFFIELD — Curb and gutter work is expected to begin this week on the new Furnace Hill road being cut into the property that will ultimately house the town center and other elements of the proposed Inspiration Landing resort.
Ronnie Wicks, chairman of the Capital Improvement Cooperative District that will levy fees on items sold inside the project's boundary, said the contractor is seeking a 90-day extension to complete the roadwork.
"We had 2 feet of rain out there in March," Wicks said during a virtual meeting Monday. "I think that's reasonable."
Bill Campbell, a Shoals engineer involved in the project, said contractors encountered two foundations from the iron furnaces that were constructed in the area in the late 1800s. He said they would be integrated into the town center, which will feature various shops and restaurants.
Campbell said poor soil also slowed down the project and that combined with bad weather warrants providing the contractor with additional time.
Wicks said the City Council will have to approve the request at its Aug. 3 meeting.
The city borrowed $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund the road and utility infrastructure construction.
Germantown Developer John Elkington said he has 52,000 square feet of space in the town center to lease, and has "firm" letters of commitment from numerous businesses.
The goal, he said, is to have restaurants featuring barbecue, steak, seafood, breakfast and Southern cuisine. There will also be a "food hall" that will feature hamburgers, pizza, coffee and other items.
Elkington said plans are being tweaked because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"There will be more balcony space and more outside seating," Elkington said.
There will be efforts to kill bacteria and viruses though heating and air conditioning systems.
Elkington said he's also working with Scott Michael, who owns Roosters' Blues House in Oxford, Mississippi.
"I am super excited about this opportunity," Michaels said. "We're going to take this to the whole next level."
The Rum Boogie Cafe from Memphis, Tennessee, will feature Muscle Shoals music. Another anticipated venue, The Bama Music Hall, will be decorated with University of Alabama and Auburn University memorabilia, he said.
Due to the pandemic, Elkington said there will not be a movie theater when the resort opens because most theaters are currently closed. Elkington is working with the Malco Theater Chain of Memphis on a drive-in theater.
"We're designing the plans now," he said.
He said Inspiration Landing officials met with the Smithsonian Institute to discuss an interpretive center devoted to telling the stories of the Tennessee Valley Authority, the industrial revolution and Tuscumbia Landing.
"The interpretive center is a major part of what we're doing," the developer said.
Elkington said he anticipates submitting his loan package to the lenders sometime next month. He wants to heave a groundbreaking ceremony in August or September.
