MONTGOMERY — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey today said the state was ordering the closure of certain businesses, such as some retail stores, gyms and entertainment venues as the state tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
"I cannot stress to you enough the fact that we must be serious about eliminating the spread of this deadly virus. Folks this is real. It is very real," Ivey said during a news conference today.
The list of businesses being directed to shut down in the new statewide health order effective at 5 p.m. Sunday:
ENTERTAINMENT VENUES
• Night clubs
• Bowling alleys
• Arcades
• Concert venues
• Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
• Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)
• Racetracks
• Indoor children’s play areas
• Adult entertainment venues
• Casinos
• Bingo halls
• Venues operated by social clubs
ATHLETIC VENUES
• Fitness centers and commercial gyms
• Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
• Yoga, barre, and spin facilities
• Spectator sports
• Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet
• Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
• Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
CLOSE CONTACT SERVICES
• Barber shops
• Hair salons
• Waxing salons
• Threading salons
• Nail salons and spas
• Body-art facilities and tattoo services
• Tanning salons
• Massage-therapy establishments and massage services
RETAIL
• Furniture and home-furnishings stores
• Clothing, shoe, and clothing-accessory stores
• Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores
• Department stores
• Sporting goods stores
• Book, craft, and music stores
