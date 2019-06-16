MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey is taking a state delegation to the upcoming Paris Air Show.
The Alabama delegation includes economic development specialists, elected officials, university representatives and others attending the aerospace industry event.
Ivey's office said the governor and Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield have meetings with aerospace companies including Raytheon, Blue Origin and the United Launch Alliance.
Ivey, Canfield and Tuscaloosa County officials are also going to Germany for discussions with the leadership of Mercedes-Benz. The German automobile manufacturer has a plant in Vance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.