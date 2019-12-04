MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey will light the state Christmas tree in a Friday ceremony.
The lighting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Alabama Capitol. It is open to the public.
The 151st Army National Guard Band and other musical performances will begin at 5 p.m. The theme of the ceremony is "Every light a prayer for peace."
This year's Christmas tree is a 35-foot-tall (11-meter) Eastern Red Cedar grown in Bullock County. It was donated by Ray Allen's farm of Fitzpatrick.
The tree will be displayed on the front steps of the state Capitol. Decorations will include ornaments commemorating Alabama's bicentennial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.