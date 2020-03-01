FLORENCE — What Steve and Connie Carpenter liked the most about running Jack-O-Lantern Farms was the people they met along the way.
They had customers whose children they watched grow up and graduate high school, and good friends they made in the 20 years they've been providing the Shoals with fresh produce they grew in their greenhouse on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation.
The couple said the people will also be what they miss the most when they close the doors of their Mobile Street Plaza store early this month.
Steve Carpenter said the Muscle Shoals store and greenhouse have already closed.
"It's just time to go," Carpenter said as he stood in the store surrounded by mostly empty shelves and produce bins. There were a few potatoes, sweet potatoes, garlic bulbs, lemons and limes in the bins, and a few packaged items they hope will be sold Monday.
The shelves and bins will be for sale starting Monday, as will the large framed photographs of Jack-O-Lantern Farms produce, taken by Shoals photographer Megan Pinch, that have adorned the walls of the Florence shop.
"Everything except that clock," Steve Carpenter said, pointing to an antique clock on the wall behind the checkout counter. "That's been in the family for a while."
The Carpenters began selling pumpkins, hence the name "Jack-O-Lantern" farms, at a farmers market in Spring Park nearly 20 years ago.
They grew the three biggest pumpkins in the state in 1996, Steve Carpenter said, and showed them at the Alabama State Fair in Montgomery. Steve Carpenter said they won a total of $600.
They then got into hydroponic tomatoes and the rest is history.
About 15 years ago, they opened the store and began growing produce in the greenhouses on the TVA reservation. Five years ago, they opened the store on Mobile Plaza.
Connie Carpenter said business had been slacking off at both stores.
"Downtown is better for bars and restaurants," she said.
She said the store began to close earlier as First Friday crowds began to thin out last year.
Another reason to retire is both of the owners have elderly mothers that need attention. Steve Carpenter's mother lives in a Shoals nursing home while his wife's mother lives in Knoxville, Tennessee.
They also have grandchildren they want to spend more time with.
"We're old and tired," Steve Carpenter said, adding that he and his wife have spent years putting in 16-hour days.
Connie Carpenter said so many people today want to do all their shopping at one place.
Steve Carpenter said he is continuing his sharpening business, which he operates out of an old ambulance.
"It's ideal," he said of the vehicle. "There's plenty of storage in it."
He parks the truck on Mobile Plaza the second Tuesday of every month. He also sharpens items at local restaurants, barber shops, salons and anywhere some tool needs to be sharpened.
"Connie can kick back," he said and just enjoy her retirement.
