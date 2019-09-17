FLORENCE — James LeBlanc said he's excited about the new James LeBlanc and The Winchesters album, a more aggressive endeavor that has more of a band feel than a solo artist feel than his debut album.
LeBlanc and the band are ready to perform tracks from "The Devil Between My Ears" Friday during a CD release show at the Shoals Theatre.
One way the band feel manifests itself is singer/guitarist Angela Hacker sings lead on three tracks.
"We got Angela out front for a while on this one," he said.
LeBlanc said he wrote or co-wrote the majority of the tracks on "The Devil Between My Ears," which includes one track written by Shoals singer/songwriter/producer Billy Lawson and two by the late Amazing Rhythm Aces founder Russell Smith.
Lawson penned "Immigrant Song," which is about how each of us carries within us traces of being an immigrant. Smith's "The Road" is about how the road can take it's toll on anyone and sooner or later will do just that.
For the most part, LeBlanc said many of the songs are about love ... good love, bad love and love in general.
"We're really proud of it," LeBlanc said. "It's going to be a fun night."
The show will also feature some special guests, including Swampers bassist David Hood, LeBlanc's son, rocker Dylan LeBlanc, the Shoals Sisters Marie Lewey and Cindy Walker, Marty Lewis of the Dixie Mafia, and singer/songwriter Andreas Werner. Also appearing will be Walt Aldridge, Will McFarlane, Wayne Bridge and Jon Davis.
"We have a new, young up and coming band opening for us, the Outlaw Apostles," LeBlanc said.
The band includes LeBlanc on guitar and vocals, Hacker on guitar and vocals, Jimmy Nutt on bass guitar, Evan Lane on drums and Brad Kuhn on keyboards.
The album was recorded in 2018 at Nutt's NuttHouse Recording Studio in Sheffield.
"The Devil Between My Ears" is LeBlanc's follow up to the 2017 release, "Nature of the Beast."
CD's will be available at the show and through various digital music and streaming sources.
LeBlanc was born and raised in Shreveport, Louisiana, and first picked up a guitar when he was 7 years old. By 18, he knew he wanted to pursue a career in music.
He signed a production agreement and publishing contract with FAME Music Publishing and was a staff songwriter at FAME Recording Studios.
He co-wrote the Travis Tritt hit "Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde, "Restless" for Jason Aldrean, and co-wrote "Learning How to Bend" for and with Gary Allen. LeBlanc has had songs recorded by Martina McBride, Bryan White, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Thompson Square and others.
Tickets are on sale at the Shoals Theatre box office in downtown Florence and online through vendini.com. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, or call 256-764-1700.
The show is 7 p.m., with doors open at 6 p.m.
