Jason Isbell 002.JPG
Buy Now

Jason Isbell performs with his band The 400 Unit during the inaugural ShoalsFest in October. Isbell will perform an acoustic set March 3 in Birmingham for U.S. Sen. Doug Jones' campaign. [RUSS COREY/TIMESDAILY] 

 Russ Corey

BIRMINGHAM — Greenhill native and Grammy Award winner Jason Isbell will headline "Jason Isbell and Doug Jones: A Concert for One Alabama" March 3 at the Lyric Theatre, the night of the 2020 primary election.

The four-time Grammy winner will play an hour-long acoustic set benefiting the Doug Jones for Senate campaign.

The event is open to the public and tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. today through Ticketmaster.

“I’m thrilled to be joined by Jason Isbell for a night of great music for One Alabama,” Jones said. “Jason’s music has brought Alabamians together for years, and this concert is a great opportunity to share the importance of getting involved and making our voices heard.”

Doors open at 6 p.m.

russ.corey@timesdaily.com

or 256-740-5738. Twitter

@TD_.RussCorey

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.