BIRMINGHAM — Greenhill native and Grammy Award winner Jason Isbell will headline "Jason Isbell and Doug Jones: A Concert for One Alabama" March 3 at the Lyric Theatre, the night of the 2020 primary election.
The four-time Grammy winner will play an hour-long acoustic set benefiting the Doug Jones for Senate campaign.
The event is open to the public and tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. today through Ticketmaster.
“I’m thrilled to be joined by Jason Isbell for a night of great music for One Alabama,” Jones said. “Jason’s music has brought Alabamians together for years, and this concert is a great opportunity to share the importance of getting involved and making our voices heard.”
Doors open at 6 p.m.
