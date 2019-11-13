FLORENCE — Shoals musician Max Russell said he'll remember his friend Jay Stoltz as a positive person with a big old smile, who always encouraged him to continue with his various musical endeavors.
Stoltz died at the North Alabama Medical Center Saturday at the age of 61 due to complications from a battle with cancer.
His visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, according to the funeral home's website. A memorial service will follow with Alison Rutledge officiating.
Russell, a blues guitarist, said he met Stoltz in about 1989 at a small local music festival at the North Alabama Fairgrounds. Stoltz called him up and said he wanted to jam. He ended up joining Russell's band Hot Club, where he played keyboards for almost two years.
"He was always upbeat, uptempo and happy all the time," Russell said. "He always had something positive to say about everything."
Russell said Stoltz taught piano lessons at Counts Brothers Music in Muscle Shoals and at Alabama Music in Florence. He was employed for a time at Ryan Piano Co. in Florence.
Russell said Stoltz also managed the entertainment schedule for the North Alabama State Fair for at least 25 years.
"That was a big thing with him," he said.
Stoltz also had gigs playing piano at the 360 Grille in Florence, and the Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club in Killen.
Bass guitarist Mark Sandlin said he met Stoltz about 30 years ago through Russell and Hot Club. Stoltz and Sandlin were members of the band that recreated The Beatles famous rooftop concert on the roof of Trowbridge's Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop in downtown Florence.
When the band was rehearsing for the January concert, they realized they needed a "Billy Preston," a keyboardist to recreate Preston's role in the concert. Sandlin said he and guitarist Mitch Mann looked at each other and said "Jay Stoltz."
Sandlin said Stoltz was going through some serious medical issues at the time, and he told him the gig with the rooftop band was something he needed at that point in his life.
"He said we've been playing music a long time," Sandlin said. "We played hotels, wagon wheels and now we're on the top of Trowbridge's."
Sandlin said Stoltz had a great sense of humor.
"He was always funny," Sandlin said. "Me and him always got together and we'd laugh and cut up, even when we were playing music. I learned how to have a good time on stage."
Sandlin said Stoltz was also a serious musician who had a good ear and knew when to play and when not to play.
"He was one of those guys who believed less is more," Sandlin said.
Max Russell's musician son, Kirk Russell, said he's known Stoltz since he was 4 years old.
"I literally grew up with him as a fixture in my life, practically family," Kirk Russell said. "We played hundreds of shows together, jammed off and on in between all that as well. Jay was probably one of the first people who actually showed me how to comprehend basic music theory without having to be a sight-reader because I can't read music."
Next to his father, Russell said Stoltz was probably his biggest supporter.
"He always would brag about what I did, and while I don't consider my accomplishments huge, he granted me acknowledgement across the board," Russell said. "Coming from him, that meant the world because he believed it. He believed in everyone who was courageous enough to get out there and make music on their own terms."
Max Russell said Stoltz grew up in New Orleans, then moved to Birmingham and finally the Shoals.
