ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Wednesday the Carters "look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover."
The Carter Center has said the bleeding was connected to Carter's recent falls. A spring fall required him to get hip replacement surgery. He fell twice in October, hitting his head at least once.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.