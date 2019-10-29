PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter's church says he plans to teach Sunday school less than two weeks after falling and breaking his pelvis.
Maranatha Baptist Church said Monday the 95-year-old Carter wasn't up to appearing. But the church posted an update today that says Carter changed his mind and feels well enough to teach.
Carter has been teaching Sunday school for decades, and big crowds typically show up at his small church in Plains, Georgia, to hear his lessons.
Carter was injured when he fell Oct. 21 and missed last Sunday. Aides say he's recovering at home following a hospital stay.
Carter is the oldest U.S. ex-president ever, and he has fallen at least three times this year. The first fall in the spring required hip replacement surgery.
