SHEFFIELD — Visitation for guitarist/engineer/producer Jimmy Johnson will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Sheffield.
Funeral services for the co-founder of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio will follow the visitation.
The church is located at 301 Atlanta Ave. in downtown Sheffield.
Johnson, 76, died Thursday at the North Alabama Medical Center.
