SHEFFIELD — Jimmy Nutt will soon have another prestigious award to show off at The NuttHouse Recording Studio, this time from Canada.
The Canadian bluegrass band The Dead South won a Juno Award Monday for their 2019 album "Sugar and Joy," which was recorded at The NuttHouse.
The Juno is the Canadian equivalent of the American Grammy Award.
The album was named Best Traditional Roots Album of the Year.
Since he produced and mixed the album, Nutt is also considered an award winner along with the band. NuttHouse sound engineer Cody Simmons engineered the record, Nutt said.
Nutt received a Grammy Award when the bluegrass band The Steeldrivers won Best Bluegrass Album in 2016. Nutt engineered and mixed that album, which was also recorded at The NuttHouse.
"A Grammy is a little sweeter because it's in the country I live in, but it doesn't matter," Nutt said. "I'm just as proud of this because I'm proud of this album. Being a producer is a bigger deal than being the engineer and mixer; I'm as proud of it as a Grammy, for sure."
The Junos were supposed to be held in February, but were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The awards were streamed Monday via Canadian television, and the band provided a prerecorded song for the event.
Colton Crawford, who plays banjo in The Dead South, said this is the second Juno the band has won. It won the Juno Award for Best Traditional Roots Album in 2018 for "Illusion and Doubt."
The band embarked on an extensive tour for "Sugar and Joy" beginning on October, but were forced to cancel dates due to the pandemic. Crawford said they were about one-third of the way through the tour that would take them across Canada, the U.S. and Europe.
"It's kind of a weird time to get an award, for sure," Crawrford said. "This first one was amazing. It was a huge milestone. It feels amazing winning a second one. We're surprised and humbled by it."
As producer, Crawford said Nutt played a huge role in the success of "Sugar and Joy."
"It's huge," Crawford said. "It was amazing working with Jimmy. It was the first album we ever recorded out of our hometown, so that made it a little different."
Unlike previous projects, Crawford said the band was more immersed in the recording process since band members stayed at an airbnb two blocks from the studio.
"Jimmy's actual production skills and knowledge was amazing, and he was super down to do every little, crazy idea we wanted to do, and he had the technical know how to be able to execute everything we wanted to do so well," Crawford said.
Many of the shows had sold out and the band was riding a wave from the success of "Sugar and Joy."
While the band loved the momentum, Crawford said coming off the road may have been a blessing in disguise.
"We had been touring so much ... we didn't realize we needed a break," he said.
He said the band is using the time off to spend time with their families and friends they haven't seen in a while.
Crawford said the band members will be well-rested when they're able to resume touring.
