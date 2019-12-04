FLORENCE — Grammy winning Shoals singer/songwriter John Paul White is presenting a special holiday concert today at the University of North Alabama's Norton Auditorium.
"Home For the Holidays" is a fundraiser for the university's John Paul White Entertainment Industry Endowed Scholarship.
General admission tickets are $25 and are available online through the university.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
