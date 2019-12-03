191003 Donnie Fritts Memorial 2
Buy Now

John Paul White sings at the Donnie Fritts memorial concert at UNA's Norton Auditorium. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

FLORENCE — Grammy winning Shoals singer/songwriter John Paul White is presenting a special holiday concert Wednesday at the University of North Alabama's Norton Auditorium.

"Home For the Holidays" is a fundraiser for the university's John Paul White Entertainment Industry Endowed Scholarship.

General admission tickets are $25 and are available online through the university.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

russ.corey@timesdaily.com

or 256-740-5738. Twitter

@TD_.RussCorey

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.