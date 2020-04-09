Friends of the late Donnie Fritts said he would have taken the news of the death of his longtime friend and songwriting partner John Prine very hard.
Fritts died Aug. 27 at the age of 76 and Prine, 73, died Tuesday of complications caused by COVID-19.
Prine appeared on three of Fritts' albums, beginning with "Prone To Lean," which was recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studios at 3614 Jackson Highway in Sheffield.
"We've known John since about 1970," said Fritt's widow, Donna Fritts. "They were very close, indeed. Donnie helped him get his first record deal. They really loved each other and stayed connected on the phone."
The songwriter known for "Angel From Montgomery," "Sam Stone," "Hello In There" and countless others, recorded his 1980 album "Storm Windows" at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio on Alabama Avenue in Sheffield with producer Barry Beckett.
Fritts and Prine collaborated on "The Oldest Baby in the World," a track that appeared on Prine's 1993 "Great Days: The John Prine Anthology" and Fritts' 2015 album "Oh My Goodness."
“I met Donnie Fritts because of John Prine," Shoals singer/songwriter/producer John Paul White said. "I met John Prine because of Donnie Fritts."
White explained his introduction to Prine's songs and wit came in 1990 through "John Prine (Live)" in which he interspersed songs with the stories behind them. The one that struck him was Prine's ruminations about Fritts and "The Oldest Baby in the World."
On "John Prine (Live)," Prine says the idea for the song came from a headline he saw in a supermarket tabloid about a child who had a disease that made her look much older. He was heading home after a gig in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was supposed to record with Fritts the next day.
Before he played the song, Prine told the audience: "So I cut the caption out and I took it over to Donnie's house the next day, and I said, lookee here, man, 'The Oldest Baby in the World.' I said, we know a mess of old babies in this world. I said, let's write a song for all of 'em. This song's only about half as short as this story."
White said Prine was determined to contribute to "Oh My Goodness," so they booked time for him to play acoustic guitar on "The Oldest Baby in the World."
"I’d worshiped him for 25 years and was thrilled to know that he was exactly the lovable, humble and wise troubadour I always hoped he’d be," White said. "From that point, we became closer than I would’ve dreamed. We played many shows together, and I got to know his family, unsurprisingly just as humble and warm as he."
He said few people have influenced him as Prine has.
"His economy of lyric and down to earth approach to detailing the human condition will inform me from this moment on," White said. "I’ll miss him dearly, but I take solace in knowing that John and Donnie are somewhere making cowboy movies together in the sky.”
Reed Watson, a drummer label manager for Florence-based Single Lock Records, said Fritts wanted to include the track on "Oh My Goodness."
"Prine was surprised that we just wanted him to play acoustic guitar on the track," Watson said. "I think he liked that. I'm just glad that Donnie didn't have to bear this loss."
Prine sat down for interviews that would be used in the accompanying documentary, "Undeniably Donnie."
White said right now he and Prine were supposed to be touring Australia together.
"For Donnie, John Prine was a brother," said musician/producer Andreas Werner. "They had a strong bond beyond their musical kinship and collaboration."
Werner said Fritts and Prine also wrote "You Mean So Much to Me" and "Why Is My Day So Long," a track that appeared on Fritts' 1997 album "Everybody's Got a Song" with Prine sharing lead vocals.
"John is one of the greatest people I've ever known," Shoals music historian Dick Cooper said. "He lives up to all of the rumors about him. He's was very personable and he loved people in general."
Cooper said they had a day off during the recording of "Storm Windows" and he took Prine to Decatur to meet songwriter Johnny Wyker. Prine included the Wyker track "Baby Ruth" on the album. They ended up taking a cruise on Wyker's boat, Cooper said.
"A lot of craziness went on that day," Cooper said. "It was one of the wackiest days of my life."
Cooper said Prine told him a few years ago that each time his tour bus would cross the Tennessee River on Interstate 65 he would tell everyone on the bus the story about that day.
A year or so before recording in the Shoals, Prine recorded "Pink Cadillac" at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. The album was produced by Sam Phillips and his sons, Knox Phillips and Jerry Phillips.
"John was a very unusual person," Jerry Phillips said. "He had a different outlook on life, a very funny one, a humorous outlook on life and that fed into his songs. And he was able to get serious about subjects that were important in the country at the time."
Phillips said his father, Sam, produced two tracks on the album — "How Lucky" and "Saigon."
"We felt John was such a unique artist, Sam would really enjoy being able to produce a couple of tracks on him," he said.
He said Prine became a very close friend to the Phillips family.
Prine was nominated for 11 Grammy Awards during his lifetime and won two. Earlier this year, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Recording Academy. He's been honored numerous times by the Americana Music Association.
"He is a great mixture of a poet and songwriter," Phillips said. "He was able to put his finger on the pulse of whatever he was writing about."
Shoals music ambassador Johnny Belew said Prine would sometimes sit in with Fritts when he played at Douglas Corner in Nashville, Tennessee, with his friends, The Decoys.
"When Prine showed up it was super cool," Belew said.
Belew was a fan of Prine's for years and was able to meet him at a show in Huntsville several years ago through his friendship with Fritts.
"I ate a french fry with John Prine," Belew said. "That's my claim to fame."
He recalled being in the car with Fritts when he received a call from Prine telling him how much he was enjoying "Oh My Goodness."
"He was such a lovable character" Donna Fritts said. "His songs were so brilliant. Donnie was so fortunate he was able to write songs with John."
She said the two talked about collaborating again, but illness prevented that from happening.
"I always hoped and dreamed he would come back to Muscle Shoals and do something," Belew said.
