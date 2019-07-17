MONTGOMERY — Alabama Republican Roy Moore has raised less than $17,000 so far in his newest U.S. Senate race.
Moore this week reported raising $16,693 since announcing his candidacy four weeks ago and trails almost all other candidates in fundraising.
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones has raised the most. He brought in $2 million last fundraising quarter and has a campaign balance of $4.2 million.
In the crowded GOP primary field, Congressman Bradley Byrne raised nearly $700,000 last quarter and has $2.4 million on hand.
Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville raised $421,000 and loaned his campaign another $1 million.
Other candidates reported less than $400,000.
Moore was the Republican nominee for the Senate seat in 2017 after he defeated a better-funded primary candidate. He lost the special election to Jones.
