WAYNESBORO, Tenn. — A Wayne County Chancery Court judge has granted a petition to designate a building being used as a marijuana growing operation just across the Alabama-Tennessee state line as a public nuisance and danger to the community.
The building in question is the old Johnny's Club building on Tennessee 13.
"We had filed a petition to abate a nuisance created by the marijuana growing operation down there," Patrick Butler, an assistant district attorney for the 22nd Judicial District, said Friday. "In a hearing, we were granted an injunction."
Marijuana found in the building has been removed, but there are still other items in the building and traces of chemicals, Butler said.
He said the injunction prevents anyone from entering the building unless allowed by the court.
"It basically means the property will remain as is until further orders of the court," Butler said. "No one will be going in and doing anything to remove any items."
The building belongs to SMG Medical Investments, which is owned by defendant and Shoals optometrist Dr. Stuart Greenberg.
Butler said the state of Tennessee is also moving to confiscate the property.
Greenberg and co-defendants Mark Steven DeArman, the administrator of Burns Nursing Home, and Alisa Lynn Balentine of Sheffield, are charged with unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, manufacturing of marijuana concentrate, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Greenberg also faces drug charges in Alabama.
