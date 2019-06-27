FLORENCE — A community meeting to discuss the proposed Tennessee RiverLine project will he held July 18 in the Singing River Room at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa.
The meeting is from 5 to 7 p.m. Residents of Colbert and Lauderdale counties interested in the project are encouraged to attend.
Participants will learn about and give input on the Shoals section of the trail system, which is a series of paddling, hiking and biking experiences along the 652-mile length of the Tennessee River.
The Shoals is one of five pilot communities involved in the project that began in 2016 in the University of Tennessee’s School of Landscape Architecture.
Attendees to the Shoals meeting, called 652 to YOU, will share feedback and ideas on river access and usage in the community through fun and interactive activities, said Carrie Crawford, director of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, which is one of the local Tennessee RiverLine sponsors.
Registration for the meeting is at eventbrite.com. Those unable to attend can comment using an interactive survey at tnriverline.org/rivergauge.
For information about the Tennessee RiverLine, go to tnriverline.org, or send an e-mail to info@tnriverline.org.
