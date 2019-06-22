FLORENCE — Project Say Something’s Juneteenth Celebration is slated to be held from 6 to 10 p.m. today at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
The event, free to the public, aims to celebrate the anniversary of the end of slavery through food, art, music, poetry and various activities, according to the Facebook event page.
Music will be provided by D.J. We Roc Entertainment, African drummers, and songstresses Shana Gatrey and Deborah Nehemiah.
Jason McCall and Be Real Steve will provide poetry and spoken word.
The “must-see” component of the evening celebration will be projection art at the courthouse, which will begin around 8:30 p.m.
There will also be a “living monument.”
Project Say Something recommends attendees bring lawn chairs.
Court Street will be closed from Alabama to College streets for the event.
