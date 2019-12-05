Junior League of the Shoals (JLS) is accepting grant applications for its annual Community Grants program.
Each year, JLS awards thousands of dollars to Shoals area community agencies, nonprofits and municipalities through this program. Applications must be submitted online at jltheshoals.org/grant-applications/. The deadline to apply is Dec. 15.
“Our favorite time of year is our annual season of giving back to the community,” League President Lorie Johnson said in a press release. “We are delighted to be able to offer these grants that support the great work being done across the Shoals. Our mission is to serve women and children, and our grants program is one of the primary avenues we use to accomplish that mission. We work hard all year so that we can partner and give back to the community.”
Since the mid-1930s, Junior League of the Shoals, formerly the Muscle Shoals District Service League, has provided over $3 million to assist Shoals area community organizations. Last year, JLS funded more than a dozen organizations.
"Junior League of the Shoals works diligently each year to raise funds for local charities, schools and cities,” Marianne Leigh, League assistant treasurer, said in the release. “We are excited to see what projects the Shoals area has come up with this year that we can help fund.”
Projects submitted for funding must focus on serving women and/or children. For more information about this program, contact Marianne Leigh at Marianne.leigh@gmail.com.
