MONTGOMERY — Alabama's requirement to have witnesses sign an absentee ballot is not a violation of the Voting Rights Act, the U.S. Department of Justice argued in a brief Monday.
The Justice Department filed the statement of interest in a lawsuit that contends Alabama's election procedures jeopardize the health of voters — especially older and black voters and those with disabilities — during the coronavirus outbreak.
Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, for the Civil Rights Division, said in a statement that while the act outlaws certain practices that deprive the right to vote because of race and other protected traits, it "does not outlaw all voting-related requirements enacted by the states."
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program filed the lawsuit on May 1.
Alabama absentee voters are currently required to submit photocopies of their photo identification in addition to signing the absentee ballot before a notary or two witnesses. The lawsuit asks a federal judge to waive those mandates and force the state to offer curbside voting.
The lawsuit notes that many people do not have a way to photocopy their ID or lack identification completely. The existing requirements create a barrier for older voters, black voters and disabled voters who are also among groups most at risk for COVID-19 complications, the plaintiffs said.
"No one should have to choose between their life or their vote," Legal Defense Fund Senior Counsel Deuel Ross said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.
Concerns over the coronavirus being spread at the polls have prompted some states to push to expand mail-in voting options and sparked partisan debate over the idea in others.
