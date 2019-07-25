WASHINGTON — Justice Department officials said today the department will carry out executions of federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003.
Five inmates who have been sentenced to death are scheduled to be executed starting in December.
In 2014, following a botched state execution in Oklahoma, then-President Barack Obama directed the department to conduct a broad review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs. It remains unclear what came of that review and whether it will change the way the federal government carries out executions.
That review has been completed and the executions can continue, according to the Justice Department.
Executions on the federal level have been rare. The government has put to death three defendants since restoring the federal death penalty in 1988, the most recent of which occurred in 2003, when Louis Jones was executed for the 1995 kidnapping, rape and murder of a young female soldier.
"Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people's representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President," Attorney General William Barr said in a news release. "The Justice Department upholds the rule of law – and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system."
Associated Press writer Elana Schor contributed to this report.
