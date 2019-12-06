FLORENCE — A $118,278 grant will allow the city to purchase several pieces of new equipment that will improve the recycling programs of both the city and Lauderdale County.
Florence Public Works Director David Koonce said the money was made available through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), which has provided grant funds to the city in years past.
Koonce said the grant will allow the city to purchase a new paper baler, a compactor trailer, and 100 new recycling carts.
"We have been the recipient of these grants for several years," Koonce said. "They've allowed us to really develop our whole recycling center."
The new baler will replace the aging baler currently in use at the Florence Recycling Center.
Koonce said a new baler is estimated to cost $80,000 to $85,000, and the city is in the process of accepting bids. He said the old baler will likely be sold on GovDeals.com.
Koonce said the city will contribute 25% of the cost, and also provide inkind work.
Koonce said the compactor trailer and carts will improve the efficiency of Lauderdale County's recycling program, which operates through a partnership with the city.
"As Lauderdale County is our partner, we pondered how to make them a little more efficient in collecting recyclables at the county schools," Koonce said.
Lauderdale County Solid Waste Manager Tom Smith said the county has trailers at all county schools and a few other locations in the rural parts of the county.
Smith said a county employee must drive to a location, such as Waterloo High School, transport the loaded trailer to the recycling center, and return the empty trailer to Waterloo if they didn't have an empty trailer to swap out.
One county employee has the job of collecting the loaded trailers at all locations, and transporting the recyclables to the center in Florence.
Koonce said the trailers will be replaced with 96-gallon carts that will be used to hold recyclable items.
He's also purchasing a trailer that has been fitted with a lift device that will empty the carts, and a compacting mechanism that will compact the recyclable items. This way, the employee can haul the trailer to multiple locations before having to return to the recycling center.
"Instead of them throwing recyclable materials in the open-top trailer, they'll put them in recycling carts," Koonce said.
A county employee will use the compactor trailer to empty the carts, then compact them, he said.
Koonce said the new recycling carts will be distributed based on need.
Smith said the new carts can be distributed to different locations at schools, then brought to a central location to be dumped into the compactor trailer.
Koonce said bids are also being accepted for the compactor trailer, which is estimated to cost about $48,000.
"I want to thank David Koonce and the City of Florence Recycling Program for allowing us to partner with them and, hopefully, provide a more efficient recycling program in the county," Smith said.
Koonce said the cities of Rogersville, Killen and St. Florian collect recyclable materials and bring them to the Florence Recycling Center.
Smith said there are also recycling trailers located at the landfill on Alabama 157 in the Underwood-Petersville community.
According to an ADEM news release, the City of Florence is one of 19 organizations to receive funding from the program in 2019. Since 2008, the department has awarded more than 175 grants providing in excess of $19 million for development and operation of local recycling programs.
“Recycling can provide environmental and economic benefits for citizens across Alabama,” ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said. “I am proud that ADEM can utilize this grant program, and our technical resources to support this effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.