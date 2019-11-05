FLORENCE — A nearly $650,000 grant from the National Science Foundation is aiming to help rural high school students launch their STEM education at the University of North Alabama in 2020.
Known as “STEM Scholars,” 18 students will each receive about $25,000 in scholarship funds over four years at UNA. STEM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.
“We’re very excited about the grant and what it means for rural students in our area,” said Amber Paulk, a professor of sociology and family studies who is part of the grant’s research team. “In addition to the scholarship dollars, we really feel like we’ve put together a package for these students that’s going to really ensure success for those whole four years.”
Paulk is joined by Associate Professor of Geology Melissa Driskell, Professor of Economics Tanja Blackstone, Office of Institutional Research Director Molly Mathis, and former Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Carmen Burkhalter.
As part of the grant stipulation, the team will follow the recipients’ journey throughout their time at UNA to help determine some of the best recruitment and retention practices that can be shared with other universities serving rural students.
So far, the team has reached out to nearly 60 rural high schools. They are holding their first orientation today at Hazel Green High School.
The goal is to set rural students up for a successful future, Paulk said.
“We know that rural students are less likely to choose a STEM major, and if they choose a STEM major, they’re less likely to persevere in that major,” she explained. “A piece of that is rural schools don’t receive the funding that larger schools do for labs and science support and things like that.
"What we’re going to do is try to understand how is it that you get these students the skills that they need to be up to speed because they’re just as capable as any other student," Paulk said. "They just may not have had the background in high school, and that can be really intimidating.”
In addition to receiving the STEM scholarships — valued up to $21,600 — STEM scholars will be automatically accepted into UNA’s Honors College. That includes an additional Honors scholarship valued up to $3,600.
“These are going to be academically bright students that would be eligible for other academic scholarships,” Paulk said. “Based on their Pell eligibility, some students may get over 90 percent of their education paid for through financial aid and the scholarship program.”
STEM Scholars will also receive intensive academic advising, will be mentored by a faculty member on a research project, and become part of a cohort with other students.
“We feel like there’s so much talent at rural schools that, without that encouragement, may get missed,” Paulk said. “We’re so passionate about this grant, and about bringing in these students and really giving them the total cohort experience. They’re going to be oriented together. … They’re going to be in a lot of the same classes to create that sense that they belong here, and they belong in STEM.”
As one of three team members who attended a rural high school, Paulk said supporting rural students is something the team is passionate about, even if those students don’t come to UNA.
“It’s been one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in my career — work with this group of five women on a project that’s really aimed at getting a student that may never come to UNA, and helping them be successful and go out there in the workforce in a really high-demand field, and not really have to move far away from their family to get a good job and be successful.”
