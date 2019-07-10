TUSCUMBIA — The Dogtrot 5k run and 1 mile run Saturday will help the Colbert County Animal Shelter purchase pet food, kitty litter, medical supplies and other supplies needed for the cash-strapped animal shelter to remain open.
Registration for the 5k run is $25 and $20 for the 1 mile fun run. The run will take place on the Tennessee Valley Authority Muscle Shoals Reservation nature trails. Participants should meet at the main jogging trail on Reservation Road.
Check-in begins at 7:45 a.m. The 5k run begins at 8:30 a.m. while the fun run begins at 9 a.m.
A $5 donation will enter participants in a drawing of prizes, including pet goodie bags. Dogs are welcome as long as they are on a non-retractable leash.
For more information, contact Alex Terrell at 256-291-7782 or Melanie Orseske at 256-443-9201.
