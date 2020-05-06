MUSCLE SHOALS — Former Shoals Chamber of Commerce leadership director Chelsea Kauchick has announced her campaign for mayor of Muscle Shoals.
She is running to fill the seat being vacated by David Bradford, who has served as mayor since 2000.
"This is something I've been thinking about for a couple of years now," Kauchick said.
Kauchick, who said her career includes relationship building, leadership strategy and communication, seeks to bring her business experience and passion to the mayor's office during uncertain times.
"Now, more than ever, Muscle Shoals needs a servant leader and effective communicator,” Kauchick said. “This pandemic has affected us all, both essential and non-essential employees, small business owners, service providers and health care professionals. We’re all seeking a new normal, but there’s no one-size-fits-all model."
Kauchick said the city needs someone who will take the time to listen to residents, and invite them to the table to encourage civic engagement.
"This will help us not only to rebuild the footing we may lose during this pandemic, but also to implement plans for the city that reflect the needs of those we aim to serve,” she said.
Kauchick also has some new ideas for the city, including recruiting and supporting locally owned small businesses; creating a citywide branding campaign focused on the music industry; ensuring infrastructure is in place to reduce flooding in both residential and commercial areas; and establishing a curbside recycling program.
"We're not capitalizing on our namesake of being the 'hit recording capital of the world,'" she said.
Kauchick also wants to implement a citywide communications plan that includes dedicated open-door hours at the mayor's office, and the utilization of social media outlets to keep citizens better informed.
She wants to have "open door policy hours" where residents can come in and talk to her about issues in the city and become engaged in their city government.
If elected, Kauchick will be the first female to hold office in the City of Muscle Shoals.
“You have to be the change you want to see in your community,” she said. “I am proud to live in a city known for its rich musical heritage and excellent school system, but we can do a better job capitalizing on the assets we have.
"To do that, we need community buy in. Our city government has often been considered an operational island. As mayor, I will work toward bridging those relationship gaps, both within city limits and toward our neighbors.”
For information on Kauchick’s campaign, go to kauchickformayor.com.
