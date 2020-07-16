SHEFFIELD — Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said he believes the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients will continue to rise through the end of the month after seeing a 42% increase recently in the number of patients being treated for the disease.
Buchanan said he is hopeful the number of positive cases can be turned around and begin to decrease now that Gov. Kay Ivey has instituted a mask-wearing mandate for Alabama. He said the mandate is exciting news for those in the health case industry.
"The governor's move (Wednesday) does make us excited because if nothing else, the messaging behind it, having Gov. Ivey say: it's this important, we have politics and everything else aside, this is science and we have to do the right thing to protect our neighbors. That alone is a little bit of fresh air.
"We've been on record for months encouraging the public to wear masks. ... We have found that if there's one way to prevent the spread of COVID, if there's one thing that we can do, it's wearing masks. We've seen that within the hospital and we know that it will work in public."
Buchanan said data suggests that two people wearing a simple cloth mask as they talk within arms' length of each other can reduce the spread of COVID-19 by 95%.
"We think about the ... inconvenience and discomfort of wearing the mask, but if it means it's a 95% chance you can prevent spreading something you may not know you have to someone you may not even know is susceptible, it's worth it."
He said Helen Keller Hospital "learned to be extremely agile" and has expanded it COVID unit to 22 beds from the 14 beds the hospital first reported when the unit was established. "If we need to extend beyond 22 beds, we do have the ability to do so."
He said the hospital is well equipped with ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE) and treatment medicines to handle the cases it's seen thus far. He said staying well equipped will depend on that moderate spike in cases decreasing in the next month.
"if it continues to climb (as we) enter August and September, we don't know. We don't know where that peak is. We just hope it doesn't increase exponentially."
Buchanan said Keller had very few deaths earlier in the pandemic, but that number has increased. As of June 30, there have been 11 patient deaths from COVID-19 illnesses.
But the numbers are not all grim. There have been no patient deaths yet this month, and as of Tuesday, 46 people affected by COVID-19 illnesses who were admitted to Keller Hospital have been discharged. The hospital has treated a total of 81 in-patient individuals with COVID-19 illnesses, not counting those treated in the emergency department, since March, according to hospital data.
Buchanan said we are now about 10 days post July 4 weekend, and though every positive case is not related to that event, "the more we talk to people (who are infected) the more we're realizing that that weekend had a lot to do with what we're seeing today."
He said in that vein, the next 10 days, if Alabamians obey the governor's mandate to wear masks, it is his hope the number of positive cases, and thus, individuals needing hospital care, will decline.
He said though the Alabama Department of Public Health deals with specific contact tracing issues, his staff have found that many of the positive cases are within households or occurred when an individual had not been social distancing. The cases "are all over the place," he said.
The hospital conducts a medical staff meeting every Wednesday where the discussion is centered on COVID-19 information that includes testing, hospital capacity, PPE, anything unusual doctors are seeing in their offices, what they've learned, and what they're sharing with their peers.
He said every week for the past three weeks have been "a record Wednesday."
"I walk in there and they say, 'It's a record day. You have more patients in north Alabama than ever.' Or, 'It's a record day because there are more positives in north Alabama over the last 24 hours than in any 24-hour period.'
"We just seeing so many records broken that it's becoming concerning in a new way, that we're not sure exactly where the end of this is," Buchanan said, adding that records have been set with testing the past week, but within that number, a record has also been set with the percentage of positive cases - 25-35% positive cases.
"What that translates to for folks like me who work in hospitals is that in two weeks some of those folks may be too sick to stay home and may have to come to the hospital, and how do we set ourselves up, as hospitals, to care for that many people?," he said. "That's where we're ringing our hands a bit now, trying to think through two, three, four scenarios. I don't know if the public is completely aware of our concerns at this point, and we want to be more clear about that."
Buchanan said an increase in positive cases in the community means more individuals will be hospitalized.
"If we see an uptick in the community, it's just a matter of time when we'll have sick patients on our doorstep," Buchanan said.
The increase in hospital cases prompted Keller to take a more aggressive approach to protecting patients, employees and caregivers by releasing new guidelines that went into effect Monday. The guidelines do not pertain to patients in the COVID unit or those whose condition is being investigated as COVID. Those patients are not allowed visitors, according to the guildelines.
According to the hospital's new guidelines, only one caregiver will be allowed per patient and they must remain with the patient for the duration of the hospital stay. If the caregiver leaves for any reason, they will not be allowed to reenter the hospital.
For that reason, caregivers are required to bring appropriate clothing and toiletries with them for the stay.
Patients admitted overnight, including surgical, pediatric and obstetrics patients may have one person that must remain in the room at all times unless visiting the cafeteria for a meal.
A person visiting the emergency room may have one person with them that must remain in the room at all times.
One to two persons will be allowed to support a patient during end-of-life care. If the patient has COVID-19, the caregiver will be required to receive thorough risk education and personal protective equipment.
The hospital's waiting room is currently closed.
The hospital announced in the spring that all caregivers must be 16-years-old or older, unless otherwise approved in advance by hospital administration. All caregivers must enter through the main entrance and be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before receiving an armband they must wear at all times.
Caregivers must wear a mask or appropriate face covering, must observe social distaning and must sanitize their hands often.
Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed in the hospital.
-- TimesDaily City Editor Sherhonda Allen contributed to this report.
