TUSCUMBIA — Clothing, jewelry, handmade metal work and a variety of arts and crafts were available Saturday, the third day of the 2019 Helen Keller Festival.
Vendors set up under shade canopies in Spring Park to protect themselves from the sun as people made their way from booth to booth.
On North Main Street, hundreds of car and truck enthusiasts braved the heat to check out over 200 cars and trucks at the Shoals Car and Truck Club's annual show as part of the festival.
Cars and trucks were parked three deep down three blocks of North Main Street and in some adjacent parking lots. Club Member Malcolm Volentine said the show featured everything from restored classic cars and trucks to modern Corvette's and Mustangs.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore, who entered his 1971 Ford Torino, said the courthouse was open to allow people to use restrooms and cool off.
Dennis Wilson, of Zip City, showed off the 1948 Ford pickup he bought when he was 20 years old. The bed that used to haul "goats, hogs and firewood" was full of a collection of miniature diecast trucks.
Bill Bryant entered his restored red 1968 Plymouth Barracuda convertible, one of only 2,000 made. Bryant said he found the car in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, fans in park enjoyed the music of Katlyn Barnes, Outlaw Apostles, Joseph Baldwin and headliner, country music star Tanya Tucker, who is on tour behind her upcoming album, "While I'm Livin'," her first release in 17 years. The album comes out in Aug. 23.
The festival concludes today with Grammy and Dove Award winning gospel artist Jason Crabb, who will take the stage at 7 p.m.
