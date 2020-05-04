FLORENCE — University of North Alabama President Ken Kitts and wife Dena Kitts have recorded a special message to graduating UNA seniors as they head into what would have been their commencement week.
The Kitts delivered the message via a YouTube video that congratulates the graduates, consoles them over the cancellation of the Spring 2020 commencement and commends them for their perseverance during this time.
"Don't let the temporary disruptions of these past few weeks detract from the joy and excitement that come with graduation," Ken Kitts said. "You've earned the degree you are about to receive, and the hard work that you put into your education at UNA is going to take you places you can't even imagine today."
Students are completing the semester online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dena Kitts said she realizes this has been difficult but it is an essential move.
"You are where you need to be right now," she said, adding that she knows it is disappointing that their final semester has been disrupted.
"We understand that disappointment," she said. "We live here and it is a great joy to see you on campus. You bring it to life and we miss you."
The Kitts recorded the video Friday, which Ken Kitts said would have been the first day of final exams.
"And then the pandemic hit," the president said. "At UNA we had no choice but to adjust our operations in the interest of the health of our students and faculty and staff."
UNA is combining spring and summer commencement this year, divided them into three ceremonies, all of which are at Flowers Hall. They include:
• 6 p.m. July 31 for graduates from the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions and the College of Education and Human Sciences.
• 10 a.m. Aug. 1 for graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences.
• 2 p.m. Aug. 1 for graduates from the College of Business.
Ken Kitts told the graduates he hopes to see them there, and pointed out they will be cherished as a special class.
"Years from now when this pandemic is just a bad memory, the class of Spring 2020 will be remembered as the class that showed incredible grit and determination in the face of an unprecedented challenge," he said. "You adapted, you persevered and you graduated, and that's a big deal.
"Stay in touch, carry UNA in your heart always and know that we're very, very proud of you."
