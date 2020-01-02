WETUMPKA — An early morning crash claimed three lives in Alabama and injured one person, authorities said Wednesday.
The crash occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m., about five miles (8.04 kilometers) east of Wetumpka, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release.
State troopers said Ladarious Antonio Griffin, 25, of Montgomery was killed when the 1997 Lexus ES300 he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Two passengers in the car also were killed: Charnavia Lashay Hinkle, 22, of Montgomery and Lamisha Nicole Avera, 22, of Wetumpka.
None of the deceased was wearing seatbelts, authorities said. The only survivor was a passenger, who was using a seatbelt. That passenger was being treated at an area hospital.
