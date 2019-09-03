RUSSELLVILLE — A pilot was killed Monday when his cropduster crashed in a cornfield in rural Franklin County near County Line Road, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Mary Black said.
Black said the aircraft crashed between 9 and 9:30 a.m.
Black said the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver identified the pilot as 49-year-old Anthony Cottingham of Trinity. Black said there were no other fatalities.
There were no witnesses to the crash, Black said.
Oliver said the crash occurred near the Franklin-Lawrence County line, about 12-14 miles east of Russellville.
Several agencies responded to the crash, including Franklin County EMA, Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Russellville Fire Department, Tharptown Volunteer Fire Departrment, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, and Helen Keller Ambulance Service.
In an unrelated incident, Muscle Shoals police responded to a collision between a John Deere farm tractor and a motorcycle on the Singing River Bridge, Police Chief Clint Reck said.
The driver of the motorcycle, Nicholas Wayne Smith, was transported to Huntsville Hospital by the Air Evac Life Team. The collision occurred at about 10 a.m.
The chief said traffic had to be stopped for a period of time to clear the scene.
Reck said the tractor, which was towing some type of farm implement, was traveling in the right lane when the motorcycle crashed into the rear end. The motorcycle driver was the only person injured in the crash.
Muscle Shoals works the south side of the bridge while the Florence Police Department works the north side, Reck said.
