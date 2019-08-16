KILLEN — There is an opening on the Killen Planning Commission that would be an opportunity for a resident to be involved in the community.
The opening was posted to town's Facebook page this morning. The Planning Commission meets once a month to discuss zoning and planning issues.
Planning Commission meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month, according to the town's website. For more information about the opening on the board, call Town Hall at 256-757-1246 or come by during business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Town Hall is located at 319 J.C. Maudlin Highway in Killen.
