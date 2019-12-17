TREMONT, Miss. — A Killen resident was killed Sunday in a head-on collision near Tremont in Itawamba County near the Alabama-Mississippi state line.
Darryl Strickland, 58, was killed in the crash that also claimed the life of 35-year-old Tommy Alsup, of Minor Hill, Tennessee, Itawamba County Coroner Sheila Summerford said.
Summerford said Strickland was pronounced dead at the scene while Alsup was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where he died.
Summerford said Alsup's wife is being treated at North Mississippi Medical Center while their two children are being treated at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The collision happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Summerford said Stricklin was driving a small pickup she described as a "hunting truck." She said Stricklin was wearing hunting gear.
His wife, Diane Strickland, said her husband had gone hunting Sunday.
"He loved hunting and the outdoors," she said. "He was doing what he loved."
Summerford said Alsup and his family were traveling in a Ford Explorer.
She said the crash happened on Mississippi 23 near Tremont, a small town near Interstate 22.
Mississippi television station WTVA reported that Cpl. Jason Roe with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the two vehicles crashed head-on near Gann Road in Tremont. The crash is under investigation.
Efforts to reach a highway patrol spokesman Monday were unsuccessful.
