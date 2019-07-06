FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama will have its annual free musical performance featuring the Kirkman Combo this month.
Eric Kirkman, UNA alumnus and director of the Kilby Laboratory School, fronts the band that will play covers in genres like jazz and R&B beginning at 7 p.m. July 23 in the North Court Street median in front of Rogers Hall.
Kirkman, who has served in a variety of positions in Sheffield City Schools, also plays a variety of instruments, including trumpet and saxophone, as part of his performance.
The university and its Office of Alumni Relations began hosting the event in 2012.
“The event has become a campus favorite,” said Justin “Bishop” Alexander, director of the Office of Alumni Relations, in a press release. “It’s also become an event that’s a favorite among those in the community. It’s an opportunity for everyone to come together and enjoy some great music, the outdoors, and the W.C. Handy Festival.”
Attendees will also have access to various food vendors.
The event has been named an “In Harmony with Nature Litter-Free Event,” according to the press release.
The event will be held rain or shine. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs for a guaranteed place to sit.
The north end of Court Street will close after noon on July 23.
