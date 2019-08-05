FORD CITY — Just a day after celebrating its 20th anniversary, the popular Stanfield's restaurant was forced to close following a fire that damaged the kitchen area early Sunday morning.
If it wasn't for the building's alarm system, firefighters might not have been able to save the building, Brick Hatton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cody Bond said.
Bond said the call originally came in as an active burglar alarm at 12:19 a.m., then progressed to a fire call. Bond said when the alarm went out, it notified the fire department, law enforcement and the restaurant's owner.
Firefighters from Brick Hatton and Nitrate City arrived about the same time as the owner, who helped firefighters enter through the front door, while another group entered through the back door.
The fire began in the kitchen area near a stove, Bond said, but the exact cause has yet to be determined. Despite encountering intense flames when they arrived, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen. He said there was heavy smoke damage throughout the building.
"It not for the fire alarm, there's no telling when someone would have seen it," Bond said.
Bond said they paged the Muscle Shoals Fire Department, and also called the Leighton and White Oak departments. The Colbert County Sheriff's Department responded, as did the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency and Keller Ambulance Service.
The EMA provided a rehab tent with water while Keller EMS provided medical backup, Bond said.
He said the presence of a fire hydrant in the parking lot also helped save the building.
