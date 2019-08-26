TUSCUMBIA — Mayor Kerry Underwood has been tapped to be grand marshal for the annual Labor Day Celebration, which will mark 100 years this year.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will feature Cherokee, Colbert Heights and Colbert County high school bands.
Festivities in Spring Park will begin at 11 a.m. with live music, a car show and pageants for Miss Labor Day, Jr. Miss Labor Day and Little Miss Labor Day.
Events in the park have traditionally featured local and state elected officials, and candidates for upcoming elections.
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones is scheduled to attend. Shoals Democratic Club has issued an invitation to local Democrats to walk with Jones in the Labor Day Parade.
The Labor Day Celebration is sponsored by Shoals Area Central Labor Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.